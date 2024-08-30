SantaCaliGon Days kicks off Friday. Here’s what you need to know

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — SantaCaliGon Days returns for its 52nd year Labor Day Weekend.

The festival is back on the Independence Square. The hours are below:



Friday, Aug. 30 from noon to 10:00 PM

Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Sunday, Sept. 1 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Monday, Sept. 2 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

The carnival runs different hours from the festival. Hours and wristband information can be found here.

Parking is free at the Community of Christ auditorium through the west entrance. Shuttles are available for $1 per ride.

SantaCaliGon Days is the area’s largest and oldest festival. Originating as Three Trails Days in 1973, it celebrates the starting point of the three pioneer trails: Santa Fe, California and Oregon.

To look back on its history, a section of the festival called Main Street 1849 will take children and their families back to the pioneer days.

As for music, the main stage line up is packed each night. The Frontmen is the headliner this year. You can see the times and but VIP tickets here.