Sarah Milgrim’s boss remembers her as shining team member at Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incredible only begins to describe Sarah Milgrim. Sawsan Hasson saw her blossom into a diplomat at the Israeli Embassy.

Hasson is head of the Public Diplomacy Department. She was Milgrim’s supervisor. She called Milgrim a perfectionist.

“She would smile with the feeling of satisfaction,” Hasson said. “She was like the shining sun among us and our team.”

Milgrim died Wednesday in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington. Her boyfriend, Yaron Lischinsky, was also killed in the shooting.

Hasson had a front row seat to the budding romance. They both worked at the embassy.

“They fit each other so much, they have the same beautiful soul,” Hasson said.

She called them both “peacemakers” and encouraged everyone to live the way Milgrim did.

“Fighting against hate and antisemitism,” Hasson said.

Milgrim told Hasson she once dreamed of being a zookeeper. She honed those skills during an internship at Operation WildLife in Linwood, Kansas.

Executive Director Diane Johnson said Milgrim fought for those who couldn’t defend themselves - animals and humans.

That characteristic made her dad proud.

“If there are more people like her in the world, then we wouldn't be in the state that we're in today,” Robert Milgrim said.

Kansas University’s department of environmental studies posted, “Sarah’s dedication to making the world a better place was evident in all she did.”

When Hasson gets to Kansas City this weekend, she will tell Milgrim’s parents she was a warrior.

“The way she fought during her life for her principles and values, she also did in her last moments.”

