Saturday morning Independence house fire injures 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house fire in Independence Saturday morning injured four people, two of them being juveniles.

The city of Independence posted on social media about the fire saying that crews from multiple stations were dispatched to the 900 block of south Mill Street at 8:34 a.m.

When the crews arrived, they found heavy smoke showing from the front door.

The four injured people, including the two children, were treated by fire and medical officials. Two of the individuals that were injured are in critical condition, and all four individuals have been transported to an area hospital.

The city said that 11 people were in the house, nine juveniles and two adults.

"Red Cross has been dispatched to assist the family," the update post said.

The fire was out by 8:55 a.m., and an investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

This is a developing story.