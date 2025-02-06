Saturday Night Live star and Kansas City native Heidi Gardner is a die-hard Chiefs fan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heidi Gardner grew up in Kansas City and has been a Chiefs fan for a long time.

Now in her eighth season as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, Gardner continues to support the team from afar.

In January, Lindsay Shively and I got the chance to sit down with Gardner for an exclusive interview inside NBC headquarters in New York City.

She told us that her Chiefs fandom is no secret to anyone in her orbit, even in the Big Apple.

"My stylist asked me (before the AFC Championship), 'What do you want to wear this week?' I was like, 'Something Chiefs,'" Gardner told us.

She told us she ran into a friend she hadn't seen in awhile and the friend wanted to know if anything was new in Gardner's life.

"What's going on? What's new?" Gardner said. "And I was like, 'My cats and the Chiefs. It's pretty much the same stuff always.'"

Gardner told us that it's not just about being a casual fan. She's doing her best to make sure they feel her support, whether she's in New York, or in Kansas City, where she still has a home.

"If it's Chiefs-related, I always want to make sure I'm bringing like the best," Gardner said. "The most loving energy to the team, just surrounding them."

Gardner even supports the Chiefs in ways that no one else would ever see.

"I write notes on my phone all week, especially during the season," she said. "When I put in that there's a Chiefs game, I'm like, 'I love you Chiefs. I'm sending you the best.'"

"(Even) the steam in the shower I write, 'Go Chiefs,'" Gardner told us with a laugh.

Later this month on KSHB 41, we'll share more of our exclusive conversation with Heidi Gardner as she takes part in celebrations for SNL's 50th season.