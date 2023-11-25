Saturday's snow deters shoppers from Small Business Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traditionally, the weekend after Thanksgiving is when people get a head start on their Christmas shopping, but many seem to have opted out this year due to the popularity of online shopping coupled with snow accumulation on Saturday.

Saturday’s snowfall in Kansas City not only deterred consumers from outdoor shopping centers, but also indoor small businesses alike.

Jenny Isenberg, owner-member of an art cooperative called Eclectics Gift Gallery, says there are things she can prepare for and things she can not prepare for.

“We’ve never been able to control what other people do and we can’t worry about it,” said Isenberg. “Beyond that, people are going to do what people do.”

Isenberg says small businesses like theirs rely heavily on word of mouth and consumer holidays like Small Business Saturday, but ultimately, she believes in the one-of-a-kind products they sell and knows rain, snow, sleet or shine, customers who know them will always come back.

“The internet provides a great service, but it doesn’t compare with getting to see something in person,” said Isenberg.

Several people who did brave the cold and shop on the Country Club Plaza Saturday said no matter the conditions, there is something special about the experience of being in person.

“We still like coming to the stores, walking around. It’s an adventure. It’s Christmas environment, the experience is always fun,” said Aubrey Jaden-Peterson and Chase Wagoner.

Michele Davenport, who was also out shopping, said a little bit of snow would not crush her Christmas spirit.

“I actually expected it to be crowded today, but I’m okay with this. I’m totally okay, so we’ll just have the Plaza to ourselves,” said Davenport.

—