Savannah Bananas announced 2027 return to Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next year the Savannah Bananas are once again taking over Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

They will face-off against one of their rivals, the Indianapolis Clowns, on June 18 and 19, 2027.

For those unfamiliar with the Bananas, you're in for a treat.

Savanah Bananas returning to Kansas City Kauffman Stadium in 2027

The team brings their own form of entertainment and circus like antics to the baseball diamond.

From singing and dancing to dressing in wild costumes such as kilts, the Bananas offer fun for everyone.

Think the baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters on steroids! Everyone in the park goes wild including the umpires and team owner. That's what fans can expect from what they call Banana Ball!

It's just something you'll have to see to believe.

The franchise has become somewhat of a phenomenon, selling out hundreds of consecutive shows, including back-to-back Kansas City shows in 2025 and 2026.

MORE: Savannah Bananas take on historic Indianapolis Clowns at a sold out Kauffman Stadium

Tickets are in such high demand, they require a lottery.

Fans can join the ticket lottery list through Oct. 31, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. CT.

