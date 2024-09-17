Saving big at secondhand stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How many times have you been on Instagram and noticed someone posted a really cool item from a thrift store? Have you ever thought, "Maybe I should try!"

Go for it!

It's another option when shopping and looking to save.

I caught up with Melody Herren, digital media specialist for Goodwill for Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas, about the benefits of shopping secondhand.

She said some donated items are brought in new with tags still on them.

"There are a lot of things that people don't think of finding at a thrift store," Herren said. "But you can and can save a lot of money on something that is new, just wasn't used previously when it was first bought."

Rae Daniel /KSHB Melody Herren - Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas

Herren said hunting for pre-loved items also helps the environment.

"If something is donated here, it means it was diverted from a landfill," Herren said. "Every year, we have about 18 million pounds of goods diverted from landfills simply because they were donated to Goodwill."

You might even find a special deal.

"Every week, we have a color of the week sale, which means every tag that is that color is 50% off," she said. "But Wednesdays are extra special because that means anything of that tagged color item is $1.79, so it's even bigger savings."

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Goodwill shares weekly savings deals.

I decided to do a little shopping myself.

I brought $5 with me and was on the hunt for an outfit to wear on air.

Several outfits I've worn on air have been from secondhand stores, so I knew I'd be able to find an item (or a few) but wanted to stick with my $5 budget.

Well, I was able to find two dresses under $5 with change to spare!

KSHB 41

When it comes to secondhand shopping, it's a fun experience, a way to save and be sustainable, and a chance to donate my own items for someone else to have.

Herren said when you shop at Goodwill, it also benefits the community.

"It's just a great way to save money and give back to your local community, too, because all of your dollars go toward career training services and programs as well — so it's kind of full circle," Herren said.

Those career training services include resume building, interview preparations and basic digital literacy skills.

Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas will host a fundraising dinner, called Breaking Barriers, on Sept. 18 to honor individuals employed with the company and those who have benefited from Goodwill's services.

