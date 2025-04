KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southbound US 69 Highway is shut down at 199th after a fatal semi crash.

Emergency crews were called to SB 69 Highway at 207th Street just before 7:30 a.m. on a crash.

KDOT says one person died in the crash, a second suffered life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews shut down U.S. 69 at 199th while they investigate the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to use Metcalf to 223rd street as an alternate route.