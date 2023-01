UPDATE, 3:25 p.m. | The highway has been reopened.

EARLIER | Kansas Highway Patrol troopers have shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 435 in Lenexa as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Kansas City Scout traffic service indicate the shutdown, which is affecting I-435 at W. 87th Street, started around 1:45 p.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

