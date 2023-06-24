Scammer sells fake Taylor Swift tickets for Kansas City show for $1,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" is bringing the "Wildest Dreams" of Swifties to life, sharing Swift's hit songs to audiences across the world.

But as many Swift fans here in the Kansas City area are fighting to get their hands on tickets to the July 7-8 shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, scammers are taking advantage of the situation.

One hopeful fan was scammed out of $1,000, after buying four fake tickets to Swift's show through Facebook Marketplace, the Lenexa Police Department said Friday.

After seeing the tickets for sale on Facebook Marketplace, the victim used mobile payment service Venmo to pay the scammer and was sent the fake tickets over email.

Lenexa Police Department Fake Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" were sent to a victim who was scammed out of $1,000, according to Lenexa police.

The Lenexa Police Department is advising those looking to buy last minute tickets to "The Eras Tour" to be very cautious when purchasing tickets from a private party or re-seller websites that aren't verified.

Verified resale websites include SeatGeek, StubHub and TicketMaster, among others.

Ticket resale is running for $1,000 and up per ticket.

"Scammers are creating Bad Blood out there, but we hope Karma catches up with them soon," Lenexa police said in a Facebook post. "Don't let these crooks leave a Blank Space in your bank account!"

