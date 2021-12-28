Schlitterbahn Waterpark co-owner Jeff Henry pleads guilty to 2018 meth possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jeff Henry, co-owner of Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it after drug and sex charges were made against him in 2018.

Arrest records stated that Henry, 66, was found with over 64 grams of meth and hired a prostitute in 2018 in a Merriam, Kansas, hotel room.

Two separate drug-related charges and one charge for hiring someone for sex were dismissed in return for the plea.

The arrest reportedly took place the day after Henry made a court appearance in the 2016 murder case of a 10-year-old boy who died on Schlitterbahn's Verruckt water slide.

Henry was a co-designer of the Verruckt water slide. He previously pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in 2018, which were later dismissed due to improper evidence.

Henry's sentencing is scheduled for March 4.