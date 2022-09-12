School bus containing around 30 Smithville students overturns in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A school bus containing around 30 Horizon Elementary School students overturned in a crash on Mt. Olivet Road near Smithville, Missouri.

Just after 8:00 a.m. Monday, Smithville Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash between Jami Drive and Northeast 120th Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, the deputies discovered the overturned bus blocking Mt. Olivet in both directions.

Two children and the bus driver were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

All students on the bus have been reunited with their families, according to the Smithville School District.

An initial investigation indicates that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A tow truck is on the scene to clear the roadway, and the sheriff's office says Mt. Olivet Street is expected to reopen soon.

Smithville Superintendent Denise Harwood will be providing an update at 1:30 p.m. Monday.