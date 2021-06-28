School bus strikes KCPD motorcycle; no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash on a Northland interstate Monday morning could have ended much differently.

Around 9:45 a.m., a school bus was traveling north on Interstate 29 near 152 Highway when it struck a motorcycle belonging to a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer.

Police said the officer was not on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any students were on the bus, though no injuries were reported on the bus.

Traffic was delayed in the area while police investigated the incident.

