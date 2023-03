KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One child and one adult were injured after a school bus and a pickup truck collided Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says it received a report of the crash around 7:30 a.m. at 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue.

Police say one student and one adult were injured in the crash, and were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not confirmed which school the students were en route to.