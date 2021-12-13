School district suspends partnership with Warriors 4 Wyandotte pending investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A school district in Kansas City, Kansas, has suspended its partnership with Warriors 4 Wyandotte after learning of allegations of inappropriate communications.

A Turner School District spokesperson said parents were notified Monday of the announcement after the district was notified of allegations against the organization on social media.

Warriors 4 Wyandotte , a partner organization that works with several schools in KCK, is under review regarding alleged inappropriate conversations with minors.

A Turner School District spokesperson said that while no Turner students came forward with allegations regarding Warriors 4 Wyandotte, district officials suspended involvement with the group out of an abundance of caution while they collect more information.

“We expect our staff and community partners to promote trust and a positive relationship with all students,” Lauren Aiello, Turner Unified School District spokesperson, said in a e-mail statement to KSHB-41 News. “Any violation of this expectation will not be tolerated by TUSD 202.”

KSHB 41 News contacted the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department to see if it was investigating any claims involving Warriors 4 Wyandotte.

In response, a department spokesperson said police received an anonymous tip alleging inappropriate behavior by a member of an organization that partners with local schools. KCKPD said they have launched an investigation to determine if a criminal act has occurred.

KSHB 41 News reached out to Warriors 4 Wyandotte for comment. This story will be updated if one is provided.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, all social media accounts and the website associated with the group were no longer publicly available.

