Scooter driver ejected, critically injured in crash Friday afternoon in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scooter driver was critically injured in a crash Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The crash happened near Brooklyn Avenue and east 33rd Street about 1:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found a silver Chevrolet Malibu was heading west on 33rd Street and stopped at 33rd and Brooklyn.

After stopping for a stop sign, the Malibu entered the intersection when a Black Suzuki Burgman scooter crashed into the car.

The impact of the crash caused the driver of the scooter to eject.

The driver of the scooter was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

