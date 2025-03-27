Score big at Kauffman stadium this season, ways to save this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Baseball in Kansas City is back, which means trips to Kauffman Stadium for Fans. While ticket prices, concessions and parking can add up quickly, there are ways to save this season.

Once spring comes around, Missy Heilig knows it's baseball time in Kansas City.

"We've been counting down. There's a countdown on the Royals Facebook page. Every day I'm like, 65 more days, 50 more days," said Heilig.

Going to the K has become a passion she looks forward for every year.

But she understands outings to Kauffman can become expensive throughout the season.

“I would say, with tickets and everything, we're probably looking at $150, close to $200," said Heilig. "Just the tickets alone are going to be half of that."

But did you know there are ways for you to save a few bucks this season? Starting with tickets.

Look for discounts throughout the season like, Jackson County Days.

This option offers residents of Jackson County 50% off on tickets for 20 games this season.

You also have options like the Fountain Pass which gets you a ticket to all of the home games this season for a monthly subscription.

When looking at game day tickets, games with opponents like the New York Yankees or Houston Astros will be more expensive then other teams.

Learn more ways to save on tickets here.

On gameday, you can save on parking by purchasing online. You also have free options like the RideKC which offer rides to and from the stadium for free.

The47 Broadway serves Kauffman Stadium 7 days a week to make Royals games and return home.



Monday-Friday there is service all day until 1 a.m. (about every 45 minutes)

Saturday until 11 p.m. (hourly service)

Sunday until 8 p.m. (hourly service)

This ride also connects with more than a dozen other bus routes.

Of course, purchasing food at the K can also add up. The Royals are bringing back their value menu this season. For $5 or less you can buy stadium favorites like a hot dog or pretzel.

"During nine innings, inevitably no one just sits. They go for a beer, they get some food," said stadium staff. "So we want to be able to offer different offerings that cater to everybody's taste."

Despite it all, many fans like Heilig said sometimes you can't put a price tag on experience.

“It gets really expensive and but it's worth it. Once you get there, you never regret going. It's worth the money," said Heilig.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

