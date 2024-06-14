Scraps KC celebrates milestone diverting materials from landfills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scraps KC, a nonprofit organization in Kansas City, Missouri, recently celebrated a huge milestone.

The organization's mission highlights ways to recycle and re-purpose materials used in classrooms, offices or projects and keep them out of landfills.

Scraps KC has diverted a million pounds of creative materials from landfills.

"It was just amazing to be able to one, keep all of these items out of the landfill. Two, how much we lifted, but three, how many creative people in our community have been able to reuse these supplies to make whether things for their career, their art career or just for enjoyment or to celebrate with a child," Scraps KC Executive Director, Brenda Mott said.

Inside the Scraps KC store, thousands of donated items are resold at a fraction of the original cost. Classes on re-purposing materials and innovative projects are also held.

Each and every donation that enters their doors, whether it's school supplies, clothing for the homeless or office clean out supplies, it is weighed. And on Saturday, they celebrated the huge milestone within seven and a half years of being open.

​"I was totally surprised that that it happened in such a short amount of time, but very excited because it just shows the power of the community and how when we all come together, we can make a real difference," Mott said. "We have been so grateful for the community support, whether it's been through donations or whether it's coming in here and shopping. We just want people to come and be a part of this community and do life together and create together."

