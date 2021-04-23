Watch
Screened on the Spot makes Oscar predictions

AP
This combination photo shows Oscar nominees for best actress, from left, Viola Davis in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Andra Day in "The United States vs Billie Holiday," Vanessa Kirby in "Pieces of a Woman," Frances McDormand in "Nomadland and Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman." (Netflix, from left, Hulu, Netflix, Searchlight Pictures, Focus Features via AP)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Apr 23, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s an exciting night for movie lovers everywhere - the Academy Awards are Sunday! If you’re caught up on the Screened on the Spot podcast, you’ll know there are quite a few great films worth watching. It was a unique year with the pandemic and many releases were delayed or held, but Oscar contenders will still have to battle in some stacked categories to win the gold statue.

Will the most nominated film "Mank" nab all of the awards or zero? One thing we know, the award show in its 93rd year is finally changing and growing. This year's nominees are the most racially diverse of all time and "Minari," a film about South Korean immigrants, has a high chance of winning Best Picture. Last year, "Parasite" became the first foreign-language drama to take home the top prize. For the first time in history, two women have been nominated for Best Director. Chloé Zhao, who filmed "Nomadland," joins fellow nominee Emerald Fennell, director of “Promising Young Woman."

Take a listen to the latest podcast for much more. Taylor Hemness joined Justin Nosler and Sarah Unruh to discuss his favorites, which are quite different from the Screened on the Spot hosts.

