Season's first snow helps ring in start of holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people turned out for the second night of "Enchant" at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night.

While participants were prepared for an immersive holiday experience, some weren't expecting the snow storm that moved through the Kansas City-metro area.

But for many, it turned out to be the cherry on top of a wonderful holiday evening.

"Cheerful," said Mitchell Ball, who drove in for the event with his family. "Everybody here (is) happy about it."

With hot chocolates in hand, "cheer" and "joy" are just a few words people used to describe what it was like out at Legends Field.

"Something just magical about it," said Parker Morrison, who was also hanging out with his family at the event.

The season's first snow made "Enchant" feel even more enchanting.

"It definitely feels like something right out of a movie, I can say that for sure," Morrison said.

Further west, in Lawrence, Small Business Saturday shoppers did not let the slushy streets keep them inside. In fact, some rushed outside.

"This is our first snowy Christmastime season in Lawrence, living here, so we had to come out," said Katelyn Hlavaty, who was shopping on Massachusetts Street. "It just makes everything feel happy and romantic, so I’ve just been enjoying it."

One employee KSHB 41 talked with said despite the snow, they had a steady flow of customers.

"I like the winter. I feel like everybody’s out like holiday shopping, and enjoying the first big snow," said Alex Daggett, who works at the Striped Cow.

So lace up the skates and throw on your hats, Saturday's snow was the sign the Kansas City-metro area needed to mark the official start of the holiday season.

"Nothing is better than a white Christmas," Ball said.

—