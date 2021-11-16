Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Second largest carrier at KCI plans to offer aviation lounge in new terminal

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Federal officials are seeking fines against 34 more airline passengers accused of unruly behavior, bringing the total of such penalties to more than $1 million this year. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 that the latest fines — which people can challenge — are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)
FAA-Unruly Passengers
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 11:37:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Delta Airlines, the second busiest airline at Kansas City International Airport, is seeking city approval to build a Delta Sky Club Lounge as part of the new terminal project.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department spokesperson said the department is presenting the proposal to the city’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee on Dec. 1, 2021.

According to the committee’s agenda, Delta is planning for a 11,000 square-foot lounge for a 10-year term, with a lease that includes two renewal terms of five years each.

The new airport is set to open in March 2023. It wasn’t immediately clear if the lounge would be open and by the time the airport is ready for launch.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage