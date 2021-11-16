Second largest carrier at KCI plans to offer aviation lounge in new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Delta Airlines, the second busiest airline at Kansas City International Airport, is seeking city approval to build a Delta Sky Club Lounge as part of the new terminal project.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department spokesperson said the department is presenting the proposal to the city’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee on Dec. 1, 2021.

According to the committee’s agenda, Delta is planning for a 11,000 square-foot lounge for a 10-year term, with a lease that includes two renewal terms of five years each.