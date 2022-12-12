Second phase of construction work on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri, starts Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will shift into the second phase of the bridge expansion-joint replacement project on westbound Interstate 435 between Three Trails Crossing and West 103rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

All currently closed left-hand lanes will re-open at 7:30 a.m., but crews will close the three right-hand lanes of westbound I-435 after rush hour.

This closure will be in place 24/7 until Dec. 22 and is expected to cause significant delays for motorists traveling westbound I-470, northbound I-49, southbound I-435, and southbound U.S. 71.

Additionally, the repairs will close the following ramps:



One of two lanes on the ramp from southbound I-435 to westbound I-435 will be closed;

Two of three lanes lanes on the ramp from westbound I-470 to westbound I-435 will be closed;

The ramp from southbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-435 will be closed;

The ramp from Bannister Road to westbound I-435 will be closed.

Two ramps will be opened during repairs:



The ramp from northbound I-49 to westbound I-435/I-470 will be opened;

The ramp from Red Bridge Road to I-435/I-470 will be opened.

All work is weather permitting.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead, leave early or seek alternate routes. if possible.

