Second round of artists chosen for KCI Airport new terminal public art

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second round of artists have been chosen for the new KCI Airport Terminal public art.

Five more artists have been chosen to create artwork in four locations within the Terminal and parking garage.

The $6.5 million budget for commission public artworks is the largest One Percent for Art project in Kansas City history with opportunities for 27 individual artists and new artworks to be displayed publicly in the new Terminal and parking garage.

Back in December 2020, the city launched an international search for artists with almost 650 applications submitted for multiple locations.

PHOTOS: Look at additional art images

Scheduled to open in early 2023, the Build KCI project will replace the aging three-terminal complex with a single, modern terminal and 6,000-plus space parking garage that will improve the traveling experience for residents and visitors.

