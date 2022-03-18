Section of Highway 291 closed while Liberty police investigate fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department tweeted around 9 p.m. Thursday that Highway 291 from Glenn Hendren to Stewart Road is closed due to a fatal accident.

Police expect the area to be closed for an extended period of time.

Motorists are asked to seek a different route.

Details regarding the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

