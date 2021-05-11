Security camera spots mountain lion in Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wichita is not known for its mountains, but it might be home to a mountain lion.

KSNW-TV, the local NBC affiliate, reported Monday that a Wichita resident’s backyard security camera spotted an unusual visitor early Monday morning.

The video showed an animal walking through the frame.

Christin Boyle told the station she initially thought the animal was a bobcat, but upon closer inspection, got to thinking it might be a mountain lion.

Boyle reported the sighting to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, who confirmed the animal appeared to be a mountain lion.

