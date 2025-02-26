Security improvements coming to River Market sooner than expected with community groups ready for changes

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

Security cameras like the ones along the street car route in the River Market are about to be expanded into the entire neighborhood.

It's part of ongoing security improvements to lower overnight crime in the neighborhood.

Several cameras along the intersection of West 5th and Delaware streets are the among the only cameras in the neighborhood.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 River Market neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri

But after a community proposal got funding sooner than expected, there's going to be cameras on nearly every corner in River Market.

"We just absolutely adore down here," Robert Reiman said.

Reiman has lived in River Market for nearly a decade. It was the love for his neighborhood that led him to start working on solutions for the ongoing property crimes.

"It's important," Reiman said. "I've got family that live in the neighborhood. I've got a couple of grandsons that like to play in the neighborhood."

Reiman helped form the community improvement district and brought the idea of adding 28 security cameras to the Kansas City Council for funding.

The council recently granted the Community Improvement District $296,000, months ahead of when the River Market community group expected to get it.

"This was an idea that we created," Reiman said. "They heard it loud and clear."

City Council members Crispin Rea and Eric Bunch helped streamline the funding through a contingency fund, rather than waiting for the new year budget approval in May.

"No solution is a one-size-fits-all," Councilman Rea said. "But we've got to keep trying things to see what works. I think the cameras can be a deterrent, but can also assist in officers arriving quickly and quicker response times."

The River Market CID will hire staff to monitor the cameras 24/7, possibly with artificial intelligence.

"That will be able to give the dispatch a way to talk to people in the field, the security, to be a deterrent," Sean O'Byrne, River Market CID executive director, said.

Community leaders say the River Market security could be a model for other downtown neighborhoods looking to add their own security.

"If it's successful in River Market, I'm excited to see where else we could implement it," Councilman Rea said.

Reiman said he's already noticed a safety improvement in the River Market and is excited to see how his community can inspire change.

"Not only will it make an impact for the River Market, that will make an impact for an entire city," Reiman said.

The River Market CID is going to be meeting next week to get started on security camera implementation.

