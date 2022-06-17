Sedalia man killed in crash on 50 Highway east of Warrensburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Sedalia man was killed in a two vehicle crash on 50 Highway east of Warrensburg Thursday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ira J. Baldwin, 48 of Sedalia was driving a 2012 Honda Motorcycle westbound on US 50 just west of NE 501 Road when he struck the back of a 2001 Nissan Titan.

Baldwin was ejected from the motorcycle, which left the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The other driver, Ered Jackson of Warrensburg was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.