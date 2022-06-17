Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sedalia man killed in crash on 50 Highway east of Warrensburg

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 4:57 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 05:57:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Sedalia man was killed in a two vehicle crash on 50 Highway east of Warrensburg Thursday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ira J. Baldwin, 48 of Sedalia was driving a 2012 Honda Motorcycle westbound on US 50 just west of NE 501 Road when he struck the back of a 2001 Nissan Titan.

Baldwin was ejected from the motorcycle, which left the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The other driver, Ered Jackson of Warrensburg was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock