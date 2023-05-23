Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sedalia Police Department searches for man missing since April 20

Missing man sedalia
Sedalia Police Department and Ray County Sheriff's Office
Missing man sedalia
Posted at 5:46 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 06:46:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sedalia Police Department is searching for a missing man who last seen April 20.

Andrew Nicholas Frantz, 31, went missing last month from Sedalia.

Sedalia police described Frantz as a five-foot, 11-inch-tall male who weighs 175 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a large tattoo on his neck that includes a ram.

Frantz was last seen driving a white 2019 Ford Escape SUV with Florida license plate number AV1-3NF.

"Law Enforcement is just trying to locate Andrew to check on his well-being and make sure that he's safe," the Sedalia Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Frantz's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sedalia police at 660-826-8100.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app