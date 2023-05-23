Sedalia Police Department searches for man missing since April 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sedalia Police Department is searching for a missing man who last seen April 20.

Andrew Nicholas Frantz, 31, went missing last month from Sedalia.

Sedalia police described Frantz as a five-foot, 11-inch-tall male who weighs 175 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a large tattoo on his neck that includes a ram.

Frantz was last seen driving a white 2019 Ford Escape SUV with Florida license plate number AV1-3NF.

"Law Enforcement is just trying to locate Andrew to check on his well-being and make sure that he's safe," the Sedalia Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Frantz's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sedalia police at 660-826-8100.