SelectQuote Insurance to hire thousands, including at Overland Park branch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — SelectQuote Insurance announced Thursday it plans to hire thousands of staff, including at its Overland Park branch, in preparation of the annual medicare enrollment period.

The employees will assist Medicare-eligible people in signing up for Medicare, renewing their current Medicare plan or reevaluating their current plan.

The company also will also hire hundreds more for remote positions in 40 states who will work in the Senior division to help customers select the right health care plan.