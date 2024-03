KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car and semi crash shut down I-435EB & Grandview road early Friday morning.

The Kansas City police department was called to the scene just after 5:00 a.m.

Emergency crews used the jaws of life to free two people from the wreckage.

They were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police officers shut down I-435 near Holmes, motorists need to exit at Wornall Road.