KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi caught fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday night on northbound Interstate 35 north of U.S. 69.

Kansas City Scout cameras pictured the semi ablaze as Lenexa firefighters worked to put it out.

Around 11 p.m., smoke was still visible but cars were allowed to drive through the area in the far left lane.

Authorities reported no injuries.

This is a developing story and may be updated.