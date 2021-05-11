Watch
Semi crash closes northbound Interstate 35 in Gardner

A crash shut down the northland lanes of Interstate 35 at 175th Street in Gardner, Kansas, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Posted at 10:04 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 11:08:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 remained closed Tuesday morning in Gardner, Kansas, following a crash involving two semis.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash around around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning near the 175th Street exit.

It wasn’t clear how long the closure would last.

