Semi crash closes northbound Interstate 35 in Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 remained closed Tuesday morning in Gardner, Kansas, following a crash involving two semis.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash around around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning near the 175th Street exit.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 semis rolled over causing major delays. I35 NB traffic is being diverted to 175th St. exit. Traffic on Old 56 Hwy is shut down at Cedar Niles EB & Clare Rd WB. First responders are on scene. KHP is handling the investigation. Use an alternate route if possible. — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) May 11, 2021

It wasn’t clear how long the closure would last.

