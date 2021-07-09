Semi crash closes portion of 169 Highway Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed part of 169 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near the on-ramp from 9 Highway.

A semi could be seen laying across all of the southbound lanes and part of the northbound lanes.

More: Additional photos from the crash scene. pic.twitter.com/AOYIkqQQme — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 9, 2021

KCPD said the driver was injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

A tow truck was ordered to remove the tractor and trailer, but the highway remains closed at this time.

It's not clear what caused the crash.