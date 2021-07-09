Semi crash closes portion of 169 Highway Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed part of 169 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near the on-ramp from 9 Highway.
A semi could be seen laying across all of the southbound lanes and part of the northbound lanes.
KCPD said the driver was injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening.
A tow truck was ordered to remove the tractor and trailer, but the highway remains closed at this time.
It's not clear what caused the crash.