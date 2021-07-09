Watch
Semi crash closes portion of 169 Highway Friday morning

Courtesy MoDOT
A semi crash closed 169 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Posted at 8:06 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 09:06:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed part of 169 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near the on-ramp from 9 Highway.

A semi could be seen laying across all of the southbound lanes and part of the northbound lanes.

KCPD said the driver was injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

A tow truck was ordered to remove the tractor and trailer, but the highway remains closed at this time.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

