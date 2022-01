KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a Miami County, Kansas, crash Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on northbound U.S. 169 near Ten Mile Creek.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a semi was traveling south when it crossed the median into the northbound lanes and eventually all the way across the lanes and into a ditch.

The driver, 59-year-old Edward Danford of Iola, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other vehicles were involved.