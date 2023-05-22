Watch Now
Semi driver killed in train collision in Monroe County, Missouri

Del Buckman
Posted at 9:10 PM, May 21, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semitruck driver died in a collision with a train Sunday afternoon in Monroe County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online record of crashes details the incident that took place near Highway 24, just two miles east of Madison.

Deputies say a 2017 Freightliner failed to stop at a railroad crossing when it was struck by a Norfolk Southern locomotive.

“The crossing was equipped with a crossbar, bell and warning light,” per MSHP’s report.

Sixty-five-year-old Russell Minnis, of Higbee, Missouri, was the driver of the semi. He was declared deceased at the scene at 3:30 p.m. by the Monroe County coroner.

The circumstances of the crash are similar to a fatal derailment in Mendon, Missouri, that took place nearly a year ago.

KSHB’s coverage of the Mendon crash can be found HERE.

