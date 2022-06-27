Watch Now
Semi fire closes both directions of I-670 near downtown Kansas City

I670.png
MoDOT
An apparent fire involving a tractor trailer shut down a portion of Interstate 670 early Monday afternoon, June 27, 2022.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 14:09:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 1:08 p.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says two people were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A fluid that has not yet been identified is leaking down the highway, according to KCFD.

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m. | MoDOT says crews are closing both directions of the interstate.

EARLIER | An apparent fire involving a semi tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Interstate 670 early Monday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted that "crews are working to close I-670 at I-70 on the Kansas side and will route all traffic to I-70," creating a traffic backup in the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes or expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

