Semi fire closes both directions of I-670 near downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 1:08 p.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says two people were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A fluid that has not yet been identified is leaking down the highway, according to KCFD.

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m. | MoDOT says crews are closing both directions of the interstate.

EARLIER | An apparent fire involving a semi tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Interstate 670 early Monday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted that "crews are working to close I-670 at I-70 on the Kansas side and will route all traffic to I-70," creating a traffic backup in the area.

🚨 ALERT: Eastbound I-670 is CLOSED just before I-35 due to a crash. Use caution in the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/FmN7RK3xmX — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 27, 2022

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes or expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

