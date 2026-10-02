KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer hauling lighters and other safety equipment caught fire Friday morning on the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 35 to 7th Street Trafficway in Kansas City, Kansas.

First responders were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. Friday.

Semi hauling lighters catches fire Friday morning on Interstate 35 in Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of the tractor was able to pull away from the trailer as crews battled the blaze at the back of the trailer. No injuries were reported.

Crews worked throughout Friday morning to reopen the ramp to traffic.

—

