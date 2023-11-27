Semi rollover blocks I-435 northbound ramp to I-29 in northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi-truck rolled over early Monday morning, shutting down the ramp from Interstate 435 northbound to Interstate 29 near Kansas City International Airport.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. on a semi rollover.

No injuries were reported in the collision, and there is no word on any possible spillage of the semi's contents.

One lane of I-29 was initially closed while crews respond to the scene, but was later re-opened Monday morning.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing scene and we'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

