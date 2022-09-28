Sen. Hawley requests full audit of Platte, Clay County post offices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley sent the inspector general a letter Wednesday morning requesting a full audit of the post offices in Clay and Platte counties.

Hawley's request comes after hearing reports of residents in the Kansas City Northland area routinely waiting days to receive mail, the letter stated. When it does come, the document detailed, it arrives in large quantities.

"The need for reliable mail service across Missouri is critical," Hawley said.

According to the Wednesday release, Hawley's office had been receiving complaints about for months. Now, the Republican senator said he wants the postal service to conduct a full investigation.

"While I am encouraged to hear that the USPS is working to address the poor service performance by reassigning staff and hiring additional staff, further action may be necessary," Hawley wrote in his letter.