Sen. Marshall 'saw the worst of humanity, the best of humanity' during trip to Europe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall said he "saw the worst of humanity and the best of humanity" during his trip to Poland and Germany to gain insight on the Ukrainian crisis.

Marshall joined a bipartisan group of senators, which included fellow Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, to visit the two NATO countries "to gain more insight on needed security support for Ukraine and NATO readiness," according to a release from Moran's office.

Marshall said that during his trip he visited a refugee camp in Poland that had taken care of about 1 million refugees fleeing the violence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He praised the refugee camps and systems in Poland.

When speaking with a Ukrainian mother and children, Marshall said they told him of hearing air raid sirens day in and day out.

"They told of hospitals and children's centers being targeted by the Russians," Marshall said. "Story after story of the tragedy and war crimes being committed."

Marshall said that a formal war tribunal needs to initiated immediately to investigate the possibility of war crimes being committed by Russian generals and Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin against the Ukrainian people.

"We need to bring the full pressure of the whole world against this dictator," Marshall said calling upon the world to impose more economic sanctions against Russia.

The European Union , U.S. and many other countries and corporations have imposed multiple rounds of economic sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which is causing the country to head into a deep recession.

The senator also visited with two Kansas military members stationed in the area, one of the military members being a graduate of Lawrence High School.

"They look good," Marshall said. "They are healthy and committed to keeping America safe."

According to Marshall, there are approximately 102,000 U.S. troops in Europe currently, but Marshall said he is against American troops in Ukraine.

"I don't want any American blood shed, I don't want any American boots on the ground," he said.

Marshall also said he was against American planes fighting in the Ukrainian air space.