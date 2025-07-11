OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall toured Indra Air Traffic in Overland Park on Friday, a visit that comes at a time when the aviation industry is working to regain public trust following safety concerns.

"You know, one of the first things I learned as a physician is that when you lose your reputation, you never get it back," Marshall said. "So, the air industry has some work to do."

Brian Luton Kansas Senator Roger Marshall toured Indra Air Traffic in Overland Park on Friday.

Indra Air manufactures ground-based air traffic control equipment. The senator observed some of that work firsthand at Indra Air, where he was shown the company's newest technology.

The "Big Beautiful Bill" is dedicating $12.5 billion to the air traffic control system for necessary upgrades.

"It'll also replace 40-year-old radars in the US, and with newer, more capable, more reliable digital electronics," said Bill Colligan, CEO of Indra Air Traffic.

Brian Luton Bill Colligan is the CEO of Indra Air Traffic.

KSHB 41 previously spoke with a former air traffic controller who emphasized that hiring should also be a priority.

"Technology is good and certainly helps, but you still have to have a certain number of controllers in the control tower," said Ralph Millard, a retired air traffic controller.

Marshall suggested that technological advancements could help address staffing concerns.

"We think automating more of that will require less," Marshall said.

Some Americans, like Melinda Ross, have lost trust in the industry.

Brian Luton Melinda Ross said she's thinking twice about flying after the crashes this year.

Ross said she'd rather drive than fly.

"Anytime that there's that sort of an air accident, it’s an eye opener," Ross said. "It makes you really think twice about wanting to get on the plane."

