Sen. Roy Blunt receives Harry S. Truman Public Service Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Senator Roy Blunt received the 2021 Harry S. Truman Public service Award on Friday morning in Independence, Missouri.

The award, which was established in 1974 by the City of Independence, is presented annually to an outstanding American citizen who "best typifies and possesses the qualities of dedication, industry, ability, honesty and integrity that distinguished President Harry S. Truman," according to the city's website.

Sen. Blunt is the 47th recipient of the National Honor and will join the elite list of honorees which includes: former presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton; World War II veteran and U.S. Senator Robert J. Dole, and most recently former Sen. Claire McCaskill, among others.

