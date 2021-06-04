Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sen. Roy Blunt receives Harry S. Truman Public Service Award

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Hellhake/KSHB
Roy Blunt receives Truman S. Harry Public Service Award
Roy Blunt receives Truman S. Harry Public Service Award
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:19:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Senator Roy Blunt received the 2021 Harry S. Truman Public service Award on Friday morning in Independence, Missouri.

The award, which was established in 1974 by the City of Independence, is presented annually to an outstanding American citizen who "best typifies and possesses the qualities of dedication, industry, ability, honesty and integrity that distinguished President Harry S. Truman," according to the city's website.

Sen. Blunt is the 47th recipient of the National Honor and will join the elite list of honorees which includes: former presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton; World War II veteran and U.S. Senator Robert J. Dole, and most recently former Sen. Claire McCaskill, among others.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!