Service dog brings comfort to Wichita father, his family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Audley said his service dog, Iris, changed the lives of his 9-year-old twins, Piper and Quinn, who have autism.

Piper is active and likes to run but doesn't understand how she can get hurt if she's not careful.

"There’s fear because we feel helpless," Audley said.

Iris allows Audley and his wife to have peace of mind because they know their daughter is safe with their dog.

"When they first met, it was like best friends at first sight," Audley said.

Iris is from Retrieving Freedom, a nonprofit in Sedalia that provides service dogs to veterans and families with kids who have disabilities.

Audley said when the family is outside, Piper is connected to Iris' side at all times. If Piper tries to run off, Iris is trained to drop to the ground and stop her.

But more than the physical help, there's also emotional support.

"Not only is she there for her physical needs, but she’s also there for her emotional needs, and that is a direct reflection back to us," Audley said.

Audley said his goal for his kids is to have some form of independence, and Iris is leading them one step closer to that goal.

"She helps us more than any aid that we could have," he said.

—

