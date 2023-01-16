Service project in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. takes place at Central Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers will bring an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project back to an in-person activity after two years of virtual projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the eighth time, City Year will organize a community event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This year more than 100 volunteers will paint murals inside Central Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri. In years past, the organization worked at other schools .

The project recognizes the civil rights movement led by King and encourages others to live in his example of collaboration and equality.

City Year is a nonprofit providing six KCPS schools with trained mentors and tutors. The participants are AmeriCorps members between the ages of 18 and 25. One of the agency’s goals is to promote equity within education. For information on how to become a mentor and tutor, visit the organization’s website .

Former members of the Chiefs and Royals are expected to volunteer Monday. Pre-registration was required to participate in the service project.