SevenDays hosts kindness walk at Blue Valley North High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — SevenDays of Kindness kicked off today with a Kindness Walk at Blue Valley North.

It's been 10 years since the 2014 shooting at the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom.

Ellie Lim is a Blue Valley North senior who's been a part of SevenDays for two years.

She was working the front desk, telling students to write down an act of kindness and tie it onto the gate.

"You’re going to start there and spread the love," Lim said.

Two cards turned to over 50 lining the fence fast.

"As all of the ribbons get tied on, it will become this big moment and that’s really awesome to see," Lim said.

Junior Mahek Trambadia is part of that moment. She wrote that she wanted to make her best friend's birthday a bit brighter this year.

"Obviously she’s my best friend, so just to like see a smile on her face that this little act would bring is just very special to me," Trambadia said.

It's that feeling that SevenDays is trying to spread, and that small steps can make big impacts on others.

No one knows that more than Mindy Corporon, who lost her son and father in that shooting.

"Our family came together and said really very quickly, within hours, that something good had to come from this," Corporon said.

She emphasized the best way to heal comes from helping others.

"Hate does not discriminate, and kindness does not discriminate," Corporon said. "And so we have a choice everyday what to do, and we’re helping them understand the importance of choosing kindness."

Trambadia read some other acts of kindness on the fence: giving a stranger a compliment, helping with siblings, and making cookies for family members.

It made her smile to read those.

"It brings hope to know that there’s still a lot of good in the world," Trambadia said.

Lim hopes that even after she graduates and leaves the school, the message of kindness won't.

"I just love, like, the message and getting to be able to spread so much kindness, and all of the acts, like, really speak to me," she said.

The SevenDays events continue this week, leading up to the Community Kindness Festival on Sunday, April 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center.

