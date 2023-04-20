8 aircraft damaged by wind at downtown Kansas City, Missouri, airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight aircraft were damaged by wind at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, per airport spokesperson Joe McBride.

McBride is unsure whether the aircraft were tied down.

He says some of the planes are ATD Flight Systems aircraft and are used for flight training programs.

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan is on the scene. She reports some of the aircraft flipped over and were up against a fence.

Some flipped over, up against the fence pic.twitter.com/izI5vxLHy0 — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) April 20, 2023

The Kansas City National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri estimates a gust front came through the airport between 5:55 and 6 a.m. with sustained winds of roughly 32 miles per hour, with a gust as high as 45 MPH.

