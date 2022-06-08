Several Kansas City area cities to offer tree limb, storm debris options

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area residents on both sides of the state line and both sides of the Missouri River are cleaning up storm debris associated with two tornadoes that struck the area on Wednesday, June 8.

Here's an on-going list of storm debris options for residents depending on which city they live:

Missouri side:



Independence: The City’s Drop-off Depot will accept limbs and brush for free on Saturday, June 11, from 8A-3P at 875 Vista Ave. The city is evaluating the need for additional dates and times and will share those accordingly.

All three leaf/brush drop off sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 6/9 - 6/25 to drop off storm debris (limbs, branches, etc.). You must prove KCMO residency. Site locations: 11660 N. Main, 1815 N. Chouteau Tfwy and 10301 Raytown Rd. AND- Public Works and Parks Dept. crews are working to open streets with downed trees. Call 311 to report downed City trees or use the myKC app, clicking “Trees-City Owned” then click “Tree Down” Lee’s Summit: Check back for updates

Check back for updates Raytown: Raytown utilizes its Clean-Up Coupon, voucher program. The property owner pays the City $5 for a voucher (worth $25), and they can haul and drop off a pickup truck load of tree limbs at a Missouri Organic drop off site. Or they can use it to have 5 bags of yard waste picked up curbside by a trash company. The vouchers can be picked up at the Public Works Dept inside City Hall, 10000 E 59thStreet, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Kansas side:



Lenexa: The City of Lenexa has planned debris disposal opportunities for residents impacted by last night's storm, starting with a drop-off site this weekend. More information is available on the city's website .

Overland Park: Check back for updates

Check back for updates Leawood: Check back for updates

Check back for updates Prairie Village: Check back for updates



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

—