KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews are on scene of a multi-alarm fire in Midtown Kansas City.

Just after 3 p.m., crews were called to a multiple-unit residence at 119 W. 39th Street.

Additional crews were called to the scene after the first crews arrived.

A KCFD spokesperson said one person was rescued with ground ladders. The person was listed as having minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

