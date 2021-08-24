Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Several Missouri agencies investigate fatal Bates County plane crash

Crash site northwest of Adrian
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rae Daniel/KSHB
Deputies and an officer in Bates County are on administrative leave after an exchange of gunfire with a kidnapping suspect, who died from his injuries at the scene. The department said the administrative leave is standard protocol, and the man&#39;s alleged victim is in serious condition.
Bates County Sheriff.jpeg
Posted at 8:12 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 21:12:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a plane crash Monday morning in Bates County.

Several agencies responded around 11 a.m. to an area northwest of Adrian and located the aircraft, which the Bates County Sheriff’s Office said was in a corn field, with a drone.

Once located, deputies and other first responders supported the rescue effort with UTVs and ATVs, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other occupants were in the plane.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Bates County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating.

There is no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources