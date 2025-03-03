Several passengers injured Sunday from turbulence on flight from Springfield, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe turbulence forced a SkyWest flight that originated from Springfield, Missouri, to divert to Waco, Texas, Sunday night, injuring five people.

SkyWest flight 5690, a CRJ-200 regional jet, took off around 4:50 p.m. Sunday from Springfield-Branson National Airport bound for Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Flight tracking website Flight Aware shows that sometime after the flight passed over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the aircraft experienced significant turbulence and diverted to Waco Regional Airport.

The flight landed at 6:28 p.m. without further incident.

Scripps News Group Wacoreported that five people were transported from the flight to a Waco-area hospital. None of the injuries were described as life-threatening.

A Waco airport spokesperson told KXXV that turbulence in the area forced other flights to divert as well.

SkyWest Airlines provided the following statement.

"SkyWest flight 5690, operating as United Express from Springfield, MO to Houston, landed safely at Waco Regional Airport after experiencing turbulence. Medical personnel met and evaluated passengers, and five passengers were transported to the hospital. SkyWest and United are making sure the injured customers get the care they need and are working to line up new transportation options for everyone on this flight."

